Crypto exchange Binance sees outflows of $956 mln in last 24 hours - Nansen

Credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS

November 22, 2023 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Lisa Pauline Mattackal for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Investors pulled about $956 million from crypto exchange Binance over the past 24 hours, data firm Nansen reported on Wednesday, a day after its chief, Changpeng Zhao, stepped down and pleaded guilty to breaking U.S. anti-money laundering laws.

The data only includes flows on the ethereum blockchain, Nansen analysts said.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

