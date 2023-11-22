Crypto exchange Binance sees outflows of $956 mln in last 24 hours - Nansen

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Investors pulled about $956 million from crypto exchange Binance over the past 24 hours, data firm Nansen reported on Wednesday, a day after its chief, Changpeng Zhao, stepped down and pleaded guilty to breaking U.S. anti-money laundering laws.

The data only includes flows on the ethereum blockchain, Nansen analysts said.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

