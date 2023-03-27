US Markets

Crypto exchange Binance and its CEO sued by CFTC over regulatory violations

March 27, 2023 — 11:23 am EDT

Written by Tom Wilson for Reuters ->

By Tom Wilson

March 27 (Reuters) - Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its Chief Executive Changpeng Zhou have been sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission(CFTC) over regulatory violations, according to a court filing on Monday.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the CFTC did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

