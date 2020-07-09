Crypto-Enabled VPN Provider Orchid Launches on Apple’s App Store

Decentralized virtual private network (VPN) provider Orchid announced the launch of its VPN application on the Apple app store on Thursday.Â

In an emailed press release, Orchid said users of its app would be able to make in-app purchases to get VPN bandwidth. The in-app purchases would essentially work like gift cards for the OXT token, Orchidâs cryptocurrency used for transactions on its network.Â

Launched in December 2019, Orchid uses the Ethereum blockchain to enable users to buy and sell VPN bandwidth using its OXT token.Â

In its statement, Orchid said using in-app purchases was also a way to do away with the complicated steps associated with crypto transactions, which can often frustrate users.Â

âOrchid works by aggregating bandwidth from VPNs and other providers around the world,â said Steven Waterhouse, CEO of Orchid, explaining how using multiple VPN providers allows for an additional layer of privacy for users.

According to the appâs listing on the Apple store, it is currently available for use on iPhones, iPads and the iPod.Â

