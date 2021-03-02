Crypto Derivatives Platform FTX Now Supports Deposits via PayPal

Cryptocurrencies

Customers of the cryptocurrency derivatives platform FTX can now use PayPal to top up their trading accounts. 

  • FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted Tuesday that users can get “instant” payments to their accounts if they use the PayPal option.
  • Most currencies are supported by the payments giant, and credit card payments can also be made through PayPal, Bankman-Fried said.
  • He cautioned though that, due to PayPal’s fees, larger payments would be cheaper for users if sent to accounts with bank wires.
  • FTX is noted for offering innovative derivatives products. It’s previously launched the Shitcoin Futures Index as a way to short alternative cryptocurrencies; “TRUMP” and “BIDEN” futures ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election; and a derivatives contract based on the Airbnb IPO.
  • PayPal moved into the crypto space last year, sending markets soaring when it announced it would allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrency, as well as provide merchant services.

