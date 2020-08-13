Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Data Site CoinMarketCap Has Gone Offline

Popular crypto data site CoinMarketCap is suffering some sort of outage.

  • Users started reporting problems at around 14:30 UTC â the entire site, including price and exchange data feeds as well as its news aggregator service, appear to be offline.
  • CoinMarketCap released data showing the websiteâs response time has slowed significantly in the past hour. The site said it is currently investigating an issue that has made the site âunstable.â
  • CoinMarketCap told CoinDesk the site outage doesnât appear to be a malicious attack.
  • The spokesperson said it was likely a technical hiccup from the newly-launched CoinMarketCap Earn â a platform for users to earn cryptocurrencies while reading about them on the website.
  • CoinMarketCap was sold to Binance for a reported $400 million earlier this year; it is one of the most visited websites in the world according to SimilarWeb.
  • Possibly coincidentally, the website for cryptocurrency exchange HOTBIT has also temporarily shut down â although a message on the site says this is for server maintenance.

UPDATE (Aug 13, 15:30 UTC): This article has been updated with comment from CoinMarketCap.

