US Markets

Crypto currency ether rises to new record high

Contributor
Alden Bentley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Ether, the world's second largest crypto currency after Bitcoin, on Thursday rose to a record high of $3,591.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.

May 6 (Reuters) - Ether ETH=BTSP, the world's second largest crypto currency after Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, on Thursday rose to a record high of $3,591.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.

Ether was last up about 3.0% at $3,568.92. Bitcoin was down 0.7% at $57,109.40 and about 12% below its record intraday high at $64,895.22 set on April 14.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular