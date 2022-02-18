Crypto Credit Cards Aren't Quite Ready to Take Over Your Wallet

By Steven Dashiell

Crypto mania seems to be in full swing in many parts of the world, including a significant portion of the United States. And as expected, this enthusiasm for the presumed future of finance extends to the credit card industry as well. The first credit cards capable of generating cryptocurrency on purchases hit the market in mid-2021. Since then, we’ve seen a slow trickle of new cards catering to the crypto-curious as well as crypto-support added to existing rewards cards.

Given the still small percentage of Americans that own some form of cryptocurrency, crypto credit cards remain an incredibly niche product, even by credit card standards. But as we make our way into 2022, we now have a better idea of how many consumers are adding a crypto card to their wallet and who those consumers are.

Overall crypto card interest is still low

Finder recently conducted a survey of more than 2,500 participants examining crypto credit card adoption within the United States. Of those surveyed, just 5% claim they own a credit card that allows them to earn some form of currency, while 13% of those surveyed noted they didn’t but were interested in having the option. That means a substantial 82% of those surveyed neither owned a crypto credit card nor were interested in crypto rewards.

Men were both more likely to own a crypto credit card and more likely to have interest in crypto credit cards compared to women. Roughly 6% of men claimed to own a crypto credit card compared to 5% of women, and 16% of men expressed interest in having a crypto card versus 11% of women. Adoption and interest were highest among those 25 to 34 years old and 35 to 44 years old, which falls in line with Finder’s findings on overall crypto adoption.

Why is adoption still low?

While the ability to passively generate crypto on your everyday purchases sounds terrific, there are a few obstacles standing in the way of wider crypto credit card adoption in the US. The first is overall crypto adoption itself. While crypto has gained in popularity, overall sentiment in the United States is still less than enthusiastic compared to other countries. Finder research reveals that only 27% of adults in the US think cryptocurrency is a good investment, which is well below the global average of 43%. Until that improves, crypto credit cards likely won’t make a huge leap in adoption rates.

It’s easy to forget that credit cards serve different purposes for different users. When broken down, there are at least 10 different types of credit cards available, ranging from cashback cards to airline cards to balance transfer cards. The average US consumer owns just two credit cards according to Finder’s research, so crypto credit cards need to compete against what is essentially limited wallet space for most consumers.

There’s also the nitty-gritty of how crypto cards work when compared to the closest equivalent on the market — cashback credit cards. There’s little question to the outcome of spending on a cashback credit card. If you make 5% back per dollar spent, for example, you know you’re getting 5 cents back for every dollar you spend. Earning 5% back in the form of crypto on a purchase is far more oblique.

Exactly how much of a particular currency does that yield? And what is the worth of that earned cryptocurrency in fiat money? And will that worth be the same in a week or two or will market changes have drastically changed that value?

These are all questions that may be standard issue concerns for those already invested in cryptocurrency but are far outside of the norm for your standard credit card holder. There’s an extra layer of risk and complexity to crypto credit cards that is unlikely to draw casual and advanced cardholders in.

There may come a day when crypto credit cards find their way into a greater percentage of US consumer wallets. But it will take a much more stable landscape and simpler method of redeeming crypto rewards before more take the leap.

