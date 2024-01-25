Crypto Craze Continues: 3 Next-Gen Cryptos Set to Disrupt the Blockchain 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite Bitcoin (BTC-USD) falling to the $40,000 level this week, some optimism may surface. This is due to the next-gen cryptos poised to deliver real value to the market.

These next-gen cryptos are assets that are disrupting the industry for good. They unlock more value for users and investors through cross-chain functionality and improving liquidity for all market participants.

If you are in the market to invest in some next-gen cryptos for 2024 and beyond, here are some coins you should have on your watch list.

Polkadot (DOT)

Source: shutterstock.com/nurionstd

Polkadot (DOT-USD) stands out for its unique approach to blockchain interoperability and scalability. It allows different blockchains to transfer messages and value in a trust-free fashion.

There are numerous reasons DOT is a next-gen crypto. First, the network is designed around both parachains and bridges. This allows it to address some of the most severe issues that affect blockchain networks, such as scalability and security.

Its layer-0 framework also allows for creating custom blockchains with significant interoperability. It allows decentralized applications to communicate across different infrastructures.

Finally, the DOT governance token allows participants to have a say on how the network should be managed and evolved, which makes it one of the top next-gen cryptos to watch.

Chainlink (LINK)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink (LINK-USD) is a decentralized oracle network that aims to connect smart contracts with data.

Although LINK has somewhat fallen out of favor relative to newer cryptocurrencies and meme coins, I believe 2024 could be when LINK comes back into vogue. One of Chainlink’s key focuses in 2024 is the virtual tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs) on the blockchain.

The potential of RWA is huge. For example, it could allow users to tokenize physical assets such as real estate on the blockchain. The home’s value could be divided into tokens, allowing fractional ownership and owning real estate with a much smaller upfront investment.

Other investments could also be tokenized, such as art, or even intellectual property, such as the rights to art. It could help more people build real wealth without going into debt.

This means that real estate or fine art assets would be transformed into NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on the blockchain and verified by zero-knowledge proofs. Developments like this could inspire investor confidence about the crypto industry’s prospects.

Algorand (ALGO)

Source: shutterstock.com/Shizume

Algorand (ALGO-USD) is known for its speed and efficiency in transaction processing. It uses a unique consensus mechanism known as Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS), giving it a significant differentiator from other networks.

ALGO’s main advantage comes from its recent implementation of dynamic round times, resulting in faster transaction speeds. These higher speeds mean that network congestion is reduced and that blocks can be produced faster than possible.

If you have ever sent a Bitcoin transaction and waited for it, you will know how much a faster block time matters. It also makes the network comparatively more scalable and inspires trust.

The goal is to get the algo block times under three seconds, placing it under one of the fastest networks. Thus, due to its speed and efficiency, ALGO is one of those next-gen cryptos for investors to consider.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Crypto Craze Continues: 3 Next-Gen Cryptos Set to Disrupt the Blockchain appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.