Crypto Craze 2024: 3 Stocks That Could Soar Along Side Bitcoin

Crypto stocks have been rising again, re-emerging from a crypto winter that now looks far behind us. With Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices recently eclipsing the $72,000 mark, all eyes are on the $100,000 milestone. Further, certain pundits and crypto bulls, such as Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, see Bitcoin headed to $150,000 within the next 12-18 months. That’s an explosive move that could bring the hype back to everything that touches the crypto asset class.

Tom Lee may have a reputation for being overly bullish on stocks and crypto. Call him a perma-bull, if you will, but he was right on the money in recent years, even as stocks stumbled through a rough patch in 2022.

With eyes on new highs and a new wave of enthusiasm propelling Bitcoin and other crypto plays, it may be time to revisit them before they have a chance to catch up to the red-hot tokens themselves.

Coinbase (COIN)

Many Bitcoin skeptics (myself included) may have doubted the crypto market’s ability to recover from last year’s blizzardy crypto winter. As the chill of crypto winter hit Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock, it was all too easy to throw in the towel.

Now that crypto, gold and stocks are in the midst of a raging bull market, the price of admission into plays like Coinbase has gone up, with COIN stock now up more than 329% in the past year.

Despite the seemingly vertical year-to-date (YTD) spike, Coinbase stock isn’t yet at its own all-time highs. It’s still down over 25% from its 2021 peak, while Bitcoin has made higher highs over the past several months.

I have no idea if Tom Lee’s bold Bitcoin $150,000 target will be hit within the next year and a half. However, if Bitcoin stays elevated, expect the path of least resistance to be higher for top crypto exchange platforms like Coinbase. The more interest in crypto grows, the more the asset is likely to trade hands, and the more Coinbase will benefit as it goes from doggy paddling against the tides to swimming with them.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has run out of steam over the past week. At the time of writing, shares of the now $2.2 trillion AI kingpin are down just north of 11% from all-time highs just shy of that $1,000 per-share mark.

Undoubtedly, it’s not hard to imagine the $1,000 level as some sort of psychological ceiling of resistance. Nvidia stock has come a long way, but the four-figure milestone may be a wake-up call for many, as it may be time to take some profits off the table.

For now, the AI boom is alive and well. And Nvidia has even better AI chips coming out of the pipeline. With the firm’s latest blowout quarter in the books, the stock still doesn’t seem insanely expensive at just north of 71 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). That said, there is a bit of uncertainty following news that Nvidia’s NeMo AI platform got hit with a copyright suit.

As the crypto boom coincides with the ongoing AI boom, crypto miners should again start buying up Nvidia hardware (think GPUs or crypto mining-specific chips like CMPs). However, whether this sets the stage for another blowout quarter remains to be seen.

Block (SQ)

Block (NASDAQ:SQ) is playing the long-term game regarding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. And it’s about a lot more than just Bitcoin trading on its Cash App platform. As interest in Bitcoin heats up again, Block stock will definitely be worth more consideration, given its incredibly upbeat stance on the asset class and its founder Jack Dorsey’s passion for the crypto class.

Dorsey has long been vocal about his ultra-bullish views of Bitcoin. Just a few years ago, he called Bitcoin “the only candidate” for becoming a currency native to the internet. Given his vision of crypto, you can bet that he’s been aggressively investing in his firm to prepare for a potential crypto-driven future.

Apart from various Bitcoin-centric segments, like Spiral, Block is also testing a system for miners and mining its own Bitcoin. Indeed, Block seems to be every bit a crypto company as a payments company.

On the date of publication, Joey Frenette did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joey Frenette is a seasoned investment writer specializing in technology and consumer stocks. Contributing to the Motley Fool Canada, TipRanks, and Barchart, Joey excels in spotting mispriced stocks with long-term growth potential in a fast-paced market.

