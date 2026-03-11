Crypto Crash: 2 Top Coins I'd Consider Buying Before Prices Rebound

Key Points

Since October 2025, the crypto market has gone through a major downturn, losing nearly $2 trillion in value. The silver lining is that the market has recovered from previous crypto crashes, and investors who buy when prices are low tend to do well. It's not fun to see your portfolio in the red, but it may help to see this as a buying opportunity.

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, it's important to invest in the right cryptocurrencies. There are two, in particular, that I'd recommend checking out.

1. Bitcoin

Some investors overlook Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) because of its size. They want cryptocurrencies poised to explode, and with a $1.3 trillion market cap as of March 8 (nearly 60% of the crypto market), Bitcoin doesn't look like a prime candidate.

The reason I recommend Bitcoin is its greater safety compared to other cryptocurrencies. For the most part, when the crypto market does well, Bitcoin does well. Other top coins, such as Ethereum and XRP, have had lengthy periods of underperformance, even during bull markets.

Bitcoin's built-in scarcity should also help drive long-term price growth, especially as more institutional investors buy in through Bitcoin ETFs. The block rewards for mining Bitcoin are halved approximately every four years, limiting the flow of new coins into the market, and it has a fixed cap of 21 million coins.

2. Solana

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is a programmable blockchain platform that was launched in 2020 as an alternative to Ethereum. Like Ethereum and other programmable blockchains, Solana allows developers to build decentralized apps (dApps). Decentralized finance (DeFi) services and crypto gaming are among the many use cases for dApps.

Solana's differentiator compared to competitors is its efficiency. It's one of the fastest blockchains, with block times (how quickly it processes a block of transactions) under half a second, according to Chainspect. It also processes over 1,000 transactions per second (tps), and transaction fees are well under $0.01. For comparison, Ethereum has block times of about 12 seconds and processes about 21 tps.

That efficiency makes Solana the ideal settlement layer for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, as they can interact and execute transactions at an extremely low cost. It's also well-suited for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), such as tokenized stocks, Treasuries, and money market funds, because it can handle high-frequency trading. AI agents and RWAs are two of the most exciting applications for blockchain technology, and they're also areas where Solana can excel.

As the last six months have demonstrated, cryptocurrency is still extremely risky and volatile. If you invest in Bitcoin, Solana, or any other cryptocurrencies, keep it a small portion of your portfolio -- up to 5% is a good guideline. It's also important to take a long-term perspective. Cryptocurrency bear markets have lasted for years before, so be prepared for a potentially slow recovery.

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

