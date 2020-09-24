Crypto Companies Are Lining Up to Work With Us, Says Visa Exec

The worldâs largest payments processor has said itâs considering partnership proposals from an increasing number of crypto companies.

Terry Angelos, Visaâs global fintech lead told Forbes cryptocurrency companies had shown a âsignificant interestâ in working with them.

Although Angelos didnât mention any by name, he said most wanted to plug themselves into the payment processorâs network, which has over 60 million merchants in more than 200 countries â the largest of its kind in the world.

Visa is an increasingly prevalent force in the digital asset space.

Having first dabbled with a few proof of concepts in 2015, the payment processor has joined (and left) the Libra Association, invested in custodial provider Anchorage, and become a member of the Digital Chamber of Commerce â a blockchain advocacy group in the U.S.

Exchange Coinbase has been Visaâs most prominent crypto partner. After initially collaborating on a branded payment card, Coinbase became a principle member earlier this year, giving it the right to issue Visa cards to other crypto companies.

But Angelos said Visa had already âonboardedâ another 25 crypto companies that were âat various stages of development.â

Some have been through its fast track program, he continued, an initiative that gives selected startups a leg up through guidance and support as well as providing them with access to its payments network.

Just this month, the crypto lending platform Cred joined the fast track and can now use Visaâs network to send interest payments directly to usersâ bank accounts.

Asked if Coinbase was likely to remain the only crypto company to be a Visa principle member, Angelos said âwe have some that are potentially in the queue.â

See also: Visa Blog Post Hints at Future Digital Currency Projects

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.