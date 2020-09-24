Crypto Companies Are Lining Up to Work With Us, Says Visa Exec
The worldâs largest payments processor has said itâs considering partnership proposals from an increasing number of crypto companies.
- Terry Angelos, Visaâs global fintech lead told Forbes cryptocurrency companies had shown a âsignificant interestâ in working with them.
- Although Angelos didnât mention any by name, he said most wanted to plug themselves into the payment processorâs network, which has over 60 million merchants in more than 200 countries â the largest of its kind in the world.
- Visa is an increasingly prevalent force in the digital asset space.
- Having first dabbled with a few proof of concepts in 2015, the payment processor has joined (and left) the Libra Association, invested in custodial provider Anchorage, and become a member of the Digital Chamber of Commerce â a blockchain advocacy group in the U.S.
- Exchange Coinbase has been Visaâs most prominent crypto partner. After initially collaborating on a branded payment card, Coinbase became a principle member earlier this year, giving it the right to issue Visa cards to other crypto companies.
- But Angelos said Visa had already âonboardedâ another 25 crypto companies that were âat various stages of development.â
- Some have been through its fast track program, he continued, an initiative that gives selected startups a leg up through guidance and support as well as providing them with access to its payments network.
- Just this month, the crypto lending platform Cred joined the fast track and can now use Visaâs network to send interest payments directly to usersâ bank accounts.
- Asked if Coinbase was likely to remain the only crypto company to be a Visa principle member, Angelos said âwe have some that are potentially in the queue.â
