US Markets
NFLX

Crypto coin riding Squid Game high craters after dizzying rally

Contributors
Medha Singh Reuters
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Tom Wilson Reuters
Published

A cryptocurrency named after the wildly popular Netflix drama "Squid Game" crashed to almost zero value on Tuesday after a dizzying rally pushed it to almost $2,800 last week.

Nov 2 (Reuters) - A cryptocurrency named after the wildly popular Netflix drama "Squid Game" crashed to almost zero value on Tuesday after a dizzying rally pushed it to almost $2,800 last week.

The so-called squid token's market value jumped to $2.4 billion at the peak of Monday's trading with a trading volume of $14 million over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

The reason for squid's slump was unclear. However, several reports including one by Gizmodo said holders of the coin were not allowed to sell the digital coin. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Specialist crypto news outlet Coindesk reported that a digital address dumped squid tokens and cashed out millions of dollars worth of tokens in what it termed a "rug pull"- a situation where crypto developers abandon a project and run away with investors' money.

Squid's website appeared to be offline on Tuesday, while its Twitter account was "temporarily restricted" due to unusual activity.

Squid has only traded for a week, according to CoinMarketCap.

"Like many internet scams, cryptocurrency scams align themselves closely to popular trends and after the hype of Squid Game, this is no different," said Jake Moore, cybersecurity specialist at cybersecurity firm ESET.

Cryptocurrencies based on memes or linked to internet culture have recorded rapid booms and busts this year, echoing soaring popularity of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Last week, for instance, shiba inu cryptocurrency - a meme-inspired cryptocurrency and a spinoff of dogecoin - muscled into the top-10 largest digital tokens by market capitalization. It has, however, barely any practical use.

South Korean series Squid Game, which became a global sensation and the No.1 program on Netflix NFLX.O, shows hundreds of cash-strapped players competing in hyperviolent games.

Squid is traded on exchanges PancakeSwap and DODO.

Pancakeswap did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular