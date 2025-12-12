Crypto Chaos: Why Sui Plunged More than 6% After a Similar 6% Surge This Morning

Key Points

Sui surged last week on the back of a number of important catalysts which may have bled into this morning's price action.

However, a steep market downturn taking most major tokens lower has some investors scratching their heads.

Here's what to make of today's roller coaster ride in Sui, and where this token may be headed from here.

10 stocks we like better than Sui ›

As I began writing this piece today, Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) was a token I was prepared to comment on from a bullish angle. After all, as of 8:00 a.m. ET, SUI surged roughly 6.3% to the $1.65 level, and looked to be making a move toward a fresh weekly high.

Just about as quickly as I could begin diving into what was driving this token higher, a plunge over the past few hours has meant that Sui has now given up all these gains, trading right around where it began to start the day yesterday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That said, I always view these highly volatile days in particular cryptocurrencies as telling. That's because when the market is having a difficult time digesting a ton of data being thrown at investors, that's when there's usually an opportunity in the market to take a position and stick with it for a period of time.

Here's what to make of today's roller coaster ride in Sui.

What gives?

Last week's catalysts are now old news, but it's worth noting that Sui ended the past week on a strong note. News that Coinbase would list Sui on its web and mobile platform, making this token available to select users in the United States, was undoubtedly a strong upside catalyst and one that could be bleeding into today's earlier surge.

Other more recent catalysts, including a listing on the Bitget exchange this week, have some investors banking on accelerating demand for SUI tokens due to Bitget's easy-to-access platform and its ability to buy crypto with a credit card. For many retail investors, this is big news.

That said, a broader downturn in crypto assets (following today's decline in other, more speculative areas of the equity market) suggests that this recent dip is one being caused by wider market dynamics. Right now, this selling pressure looks to be liquidity-related, with investors spanning the spectrum (from individual investors to exchanges) looking to shore up liquidity for their portfolios.

We'll see if I'm right in a few days, but I wouldn't be surprised to see this trend reverse. That's my base case for now, at least.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sui right now?

Before you buy stock in Sui, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sui wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sui. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.