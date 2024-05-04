Crypto Carnage: 3 Digital Assets Destined for the Graveyard

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Since its inception, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a cyclical series of ups and downs that are far more dramatic than those of the regular stock market. A large part of the reason for this relative instability is the fact that most cryptocurrencies, despite fervent support from early adopters in computer science, lack any real-world, application, or value beyond the niche applications for which they’ve been designed.

As such, beyond the traditional scams existing in the crypto world today, there are several coins that, on paper, seemed like a good investment at the time. These coins may have even broken through expectations and garnered significant attention once before. However, they ultimately become cryptos to avoid due to an inability to return on investment, or a highly unlikely chance of ever recovering to their peak prices.

Cardano (ADA-USD)

Once a blossoming success story, inspiring several bushy-tailed investors, Cardano (ADA-USD) represents one of the biggest losses in crypto investing today. The company’s original mission of creating a blockchain platform intended to create the tools necessary for positive global change has simply run out of steam.

The word originally marketed itself as a legitimate alternative to the two popular coins, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and Ethereum (ETH-USD) the crypto has lost $7 billion over the last month. The reality is that Cardano was intended to be a new premium coin, the likes of Solano (SOL-USD) that would, in turn, provide investors with life-changing returns.

Today, the coin trades at a fraction of its peak price and has essentially missed out on all of the most recent hype around the crypto industry. Should there be another crash, the coin is likely to continue losing value. Thus, Cardano is one of the most important cryptos to avoid when first determining how to put together a crypto portfolio.

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD)

\A fervent meme and dog coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) once told one of the most exciting underdog stories. Unfortunately, it seems like Shiba Inu’s true purpose as a coin has finally caught up with it. That is, the coin never intended to provide investors with any sort of long-term gains or hedges against inflation. Instead, the coin’s creators took advantage of cyclical hype around increases in crypto’s popularity.

Today the coin has no real-world applications with essentially no major platforms accepting it as a form of payment. Moreover, its internal Shibarium ecosystem leaves much to be desired. So, if you’re still asking yourself the question: “Will Shiba Inu hit one cent?” I’m here to answer for you.

It is mathematically impossible for a coin with a circulation of 589. 26 trillion to reach a point where it is worth one cent.

Algorand (ALGO-USD)

Algorand (ALGO-USD) originally marketed itself as an alternative to the traditional high-yield savings account. To achieve this, the coin staking protocol offered investors the ability to earn up to 14% annual percent yield when they stake their coins. This essentially allows for the passive generation of Algorand coins in their wallets. The issue is, however, that this model did not account for Algorand’s lack of real basis for its value. Rather, the only driver of growth was individuals buying it to use it as a savings account.

Thus, when crashes hit and all coins see significant losses, many investors pull out their money. Ultimately bottoming out all of the coins that people have been accumulating as a form of savings.

Today, despite the recurring interest in crypto and Bitcoin’s gains, almost no one is talking about Algorand. With no one showing interest in the coin, its rock-bottom price is staying put. All things considered, Algorand sits among cryptos to avoid, as it has no hopes of returning to the two-dollar mark.

On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Viktor Zarev is a scientist, researcher, and writer specializing in explaining the complex world of technology stocks through dedication to accuracy and understanding.

