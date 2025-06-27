***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***

Hindsight is 20/20, but that doesn’t change the fact that many people wish they had bought bitcoin 10 years ago. Fortunately, investors still have plenty of opportunities to find tremendous upside potential in the crypto industry.

Altcoins with low market capitalizations often have the potential to soar quickly if they generate enough momentum. That has led innumerable traders and investors to seek out new opportunities with these volatile assets.

This guide will explore some of the smaller cryptocurrencies that are currently receiving attention, and how you can find high-potential cryptos to buy.

How to find rising cryptocurrencies

Investors should use many resources to find top cryptocurrencies instead of relying on one hub. These are some of the places you can find some of the best rising cryptos.

Social media

Social media is a great resource for discovering new cryptos and getting a pulse of current market sentiment. While you shouldn’t buy a cryptocurrency just because a group of people say that they are buying it, discovering a crypto this way can prompt you to do additional research.

Using social media to find the next crypto has some benefits:

Learning about new crypto assets that may be flying under the radar

Gauge public sentiment and engagement about new or growing crypto projects (altcoin momentum is often driven by emotion and virality)

Combine information garnered from social media with external resources to increase the likelihood of making accurate decisions

Data aggregators

Data aggregators like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap make it easy to filter cryptocurrencies based on their volume, market cap and recent performance. You can use these aggregators to discover which cryptos are the top performers over the past hour, 24 hours and seven days.

CoinGecko displays the current price and volume of each altcoin on the list. The top losers are directly beneath the top winners, which is helpful for crypto traders. CoinMarketCap allows users to filter for gains and losses, but also for trending cryptos, upcoming launches and recently added coins and tokens.

Regularly monitoring data aggregators can help you find cryptocurrencies that are gaining momentum. You can then consider a strategic short-term trade or opt to hold a smaller altcoin for the long run.

Crypto screeners

Crypto screeners like DEX Screener can help you filter cryptos based on your preferred parameters, such as recent returns, volume and liquidity. These filters remove any cryptocurrency from the list that doesn’t fulfill your trading parameters. These screeners offer an abundance of information, but a less-is-more approach can help you find the best cryptocurrencies sooner.

Initial coin offerings

Initial coin offerings (ICOs) are similar to the stock market’s initial price offerings (IPOs). ICOs can drum up plenty of attention in the beginning and potentially reward early investors. You can stay updated on upcoming ICOs via the ICO Hot List website. Another way to find ICOs is with Best Wallet’s launchpad, which allows users to gain exclusive early access through its Upcoming Tokens feature.

The platform selects tokens based on a comprehensive review of crypto projects’ whitepapers and tokenomics. Once the team at Best Wallet has identified a viable offering, it allows users to buy at Phase 0 before sales go fully live, thereby ensuring the best purchase price. Investors can access these offerings through the Best Wallet app, which also provides information on a token’s current stage price, its roadmap and its official launch date.

In addition to Best Wallet having a launchpad, it also offers real-time trending coin discovery, direct in-app purchase, no KYC for most tokens, staking and portfolio management, making it a strong choice for finding today’s best cryptos.

Should you buy altcoins?

Altcoins have the potential to produce higher returns than bitcoin (BTC). All of the aforementioned coins and tokens have outperformed BTC over the past 30 days. While it’s possible that some altcoins continue to rally, others can quickly lose value. Meanwhile, some have no utility, and therefore, no intrinsic value.

Inasmuch, it isn’t recommended that you put your retirement savings into altcoins even if you believe you’ve found today’s next best crypto. But for those comfortable with allocating a portion of their portfolios to speculative investments, they can make sense. Just be mindful that It’s better to approach altcoins as speculative opportunities rather than long-term investments.

Bitcoin has the elements of a long-term investment due to its finite supply and its potential to be a better alternative than fiat currency. Altcoins have fewer catalysts, but they can still generate plenty of momentum as traders search for the next bitcoin. Just don’t get attached to any investment, as it may make sense to exit an altcoin shortly after recording a big gain.

How to find and buy trending cryptos with Best Wallet

1. Download the Best Wallet app from the App Store or Google Play.

2. Open the app and tap the “Trending” or “Crypto to Buy Now” section.

3. Browse real-time trending coins, presales and curated picks.

4. Select a coin or token, then tap “Buy Now” and purchase with card, Apple Pay, or crypto. There are no KYC requirements for most tokens.

5. Track, stake or swap your coins instantly in your portfolio dashboard.

