Crypto Broker Voyager to Suspend Trading of XRP

Voyager Digital announced it’s suspending trading in embattled token XRP, becoming the latest cryptocurrency broker to do so.

Voyager said it will suspend trading in XRP, effective Monday, Jan. 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Customers will still be able to maintain custody of XRP on Voyager and make withdrawals after that date.

Crypto brokers and exchanges have been dropping XRP support in droves following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against the cryptocurrency’s issuer, Ripple Labs.

Read more: Grayscale Drops XRP From Large Cap Crypto Fund Following Ripple SEC Suit

CORRECT: (Jan. 7, 01:54 UTC): Changes description of Voyager to a crypto broker.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.