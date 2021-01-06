Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Broker Voyager to Suspend Trading of XRP

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Voyager Digital announced it’s suspending trading in embattled token XRP, becoming the latest cryptocurrency broker to do so.

  • Voyager said it will suspend trading in XRP, effective Monday, Jan. 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Customers will still be able to maintain custody of XRP on Voyager and make withdrawals after that date.
  • Crypto brokers and exchanges have been dropping XRP support in droves following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against the cryptocurrency’s issuer, Ripple Labs.

Read more: Grayscale Drops XRP From Large Cap Crypto Fund Following Ripple SEC Suit

CORRECT: (Jan. 7, 01:54 UTC): Changes description of Voyager to a crypto broker.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular