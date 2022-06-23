Crypto broker Voyager Digital lowers daily withdrawal limits to $10,000

June 23 (Reuters) - Crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd has lowered its daily withdrawal limits to $10,000 from $25,000, according to an update posted to the company's website.

The change comes after the company on Wednesday said its subsidiary may issue a default notice to Three Arrows Capital Ltd if the cryptocurrency hedge fund fails to repay its loan.

Voyager's total exposure to Three Arrows Capital consists of 15,250 bitcoin (nearly $310 million) and $350 million USD Coin (USDC), it said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)

