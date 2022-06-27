Crypto broker Voyager Digital issues default notice to Three Arrows Capital

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - Crypto broker Voyager Digital VOYG.T has issued a notice of default to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC)for its failure to make required payments on a loan of 15,250 BTC and $350 million USDC, Voyager said in a Monday statement.

The broker said it intended to pursue recovery from 3AC and is in discussions with its legal advisors concerning the legal remedies available.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Elizabeth Howcroft in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.