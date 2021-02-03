Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Banking Company BCB Group Hires Former Coinbase UK CEO

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Zeeshan Feroz, BCB Group adviser

Crypto payment services firm BCB Group has appointed former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz as an adviser.

  • According to the announcement, Feroz, who holds a number of other advisory roles with a focus on the growth of startups in the cryptocurrency space, will add “further depth” to the growing BCB Group team.
  • At Coinbase, Feroz headed the business operations in the U.K., European Union and international markets serviced by its U.K. business.
  • “Zeeshan has acquired a number of battle trophies associated with bringing crypto enterprise to global scale and we will lean heavily on his considerable knowledge and experience in the payments innovation space,” said BCB CEO Oliver von Landsberg.
  • Previously, Feroz was the global head of payments at crowdfunding firm Tilt.com, and also held positions at Skrill and Paysafe.
  • BCB Group provides accounts and payments processing for digital asset firms such as Bitstamp, Coinbase, Galaxy and Kraken.

Read more: Huobi Global Connects to European Banking System via UK’s BCB Group

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More