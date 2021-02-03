Crypto Banking Company BCB Group Hires Former Coinbase UK CEO
Crypto payment services firm BCB Group has appointed former Coinbase UK CEO Zeeshan Feroz as an adviser.
- According to the announcement, Feroz, who holds a number of other advisory roles with a focus on the growth of startups in the cryptocurrency space, will add “further depth” to the growing BCB Group team.
- At Coinbase, Feroz headed the business operations in the U.K., European Union and international markets serviced by its U.K. business.
- “Zeeshan has acquired a number of battle trophies associated with bringing crypto enterprise to global scale and we will lean heavily on his considerable knowledge and experience in the payments innovation space,” said BCB CEO Oliver von Landsberg.
- Previously, Feroz was the global head of payments at crowdfunding firm Tilt.com, and also held positions at Skrill and Paysafe.
- BCB Group provides accounts and payments processing for digital asset firms such as Bitstamp, Coinbase, Galaxy and Kraken.
