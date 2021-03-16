Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Bank Sygnum Offering Yield on Its Swiss Franc Stablecoin

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Swiss francs

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum is launching a yield product based on its own stablecoin, DCHF.

  • The licensed Swiss bank said in a press release Tuesday that its three-month fixed-term deposit product will generate 0.75 percent yield per year.
  • Sygnum claims to be the first regulated bank to offer returns on its own stablecoin.
  • The product was launched to meet demand for a yield-generating money market product denominated in Swiss Francs, according to the announcement.
  • “We created this product for our clients who are looking to protect the value of their wealth while maintaining short to medium-term liquidity,” said Pascal Gähweiler, Sygnum Bank’s head of credit and lending.
  • Deposits of the stablecoin, which is pegged to the Swiss franc on a 1:1 basis, are covered by the Esisuisse insurance scheme, according to Sygnum.

Read more: Japan’s SBI Investing ‘Eight-Figure’ Sum in Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular