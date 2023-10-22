Crypto Analyst Sounds Alarm On Bitcoin's Rally, Warns Traders Not To 'Go Crazy' As Crypto Soars By 10%

Crypto analyst Tone Vays recently shared his perspective on the recent trends. While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has seen a notable uptick this week, Vays is urging traders to tread cautiously.

What Happened: Bitcoin experienced a 10% increase in value last week. However, Vays expressed reservations about its potential to sustain this momentum and hit the $32,000 mark.

In a YouTube video last week, he said, “Let’s not go crazy here. I still think there’ll be a pullback sometime in November. I don’t think this is rallying to $32,000.”

Vays predicted that Bitcoin would fall to around $28,000 before taking out the top of the range at $31,000 and rallying above $34,000.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $29,923.75, up 11 percent in the last seven days.

Turning his attention to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Vays pointed out a potential double-bottom pattern forming against Bitcoin.

Also Read: Crypto Analyst Confident About Bitcoin's Surge, But There's A Catch

He predicted that Ethereum could face challenges ahead.

He stated, “Ethereum is making new lows against Bitcoin. This is not surprising. Ethereum is in a very critical support area… On a monthly scale, Ethereum still has significantly more downside. This is a very nasty double bottom. This is very bad for Ethereum. This sets up Ethereum to go significantly lower.”

At present, the ETH stands at 0.0543 BTC, equivalent to $1,608.

Speaking of Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Vays anticipated a continued decline in its value relative to Bitcoin. Drawing from historical data post-LTC halving events, he said, "Litecoin is on its way to an 80% destruction. I’ve made this very clear many times. Every time Litecoin halves, the price of Litecoin goes down 80%. This happened after the Litecoin halving in 2015, after the Litecoin halving in 2019, and likely after the Litecoin halving in 2023. We’re down 30%. We need to go 80%.”

At the time of writing, LTC was trading at $64.16.

Now Read: Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Bull Market Is On The Horizon: 'This Is The Beginning'

Join Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day & Awards on Nov. 13 and Future of Digital Assets on Nov. 14 in New York City to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions, and institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.