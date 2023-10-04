Crypto Analyst Says Dogecoin Will Only Rally If 'Bulls Can Find Some Demand', Spots Crucial Support Level

A pseudonymous analyst, known as Crypto Tony, on Tuesday said that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will experience a rally only if there is sufficient demand from the bulls.

What Happened: In reference to the current situation, Crypto Tony stated, “So we are hanging tight on that support zone.”

The support zone indicated on Crypto Tony’s chart was identified at $0.060.

Crypto Tony further explained, “I will have to short if we lose that level, but if the bulls can find some demand here and pump, then we can long. Two triggers for an entry, which one hits.”

$DOGE / $USD – Update So we are hanging tight on that support zone. I will have to short if we lose that level, but if the bulls can find some demand here and pump then we can longTwo triggers for an entry, which one hits pic.twitter.com/1mEGh0QiYo

— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2023

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

Why It Matters: Regarding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Crypto Tony pointed out, “Holding that $27,000 low, so I remain long for the time being. I would be shorting if we lose this low here, or pump up and reject hard as suggested on the chart below.”

$BTC / $USD – Update Holding that $27,000 low, so i remain long for the time being and would be shorting if we lose this low here, or pump up and reject hard as suggested on chart below pic.twitter.com/bSDjWWaJEU

— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 4, 2023

Last month, Crypto Tony shared price predictions and emphasized the cyclic nature of financial markets, including the phases observed in the cryptocurrency space.

Highlighting DOGE's potential, Crypto Tony stated, "We all know the game plan on DOGE, right." Based on a chart shared by the analyst, DOGE is expected to reach levels around $0.17 before April 2024, indicating an increase of approximately 170%.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $27,362.22, down 0.86% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.