Crypto Analyst Predicts Surge For 'Dogecoin Killer,' But Places All Bets On This Meme Coin

A pseudonymous crypto analyst, Crypto Tony, said that meme coins are looking good, with “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer,” Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), heating up. Although Crypto Tony is anticipating a big run, he has moved his focus to Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

What Happened: Crypto Tony on Sunday said, "So Memecoins are looking really good with SHIB now heating up."

The analyst suggests Floki will receive a supreme pump."My next Meme for a big run is of course $FLOKI legends .. Too much happening and going on, for there not to be a supreme pump."

So #Memecoins are looking really good with $SHIB now heating up My next Meme for a big run is of course $FLOKI legends .. Too much happening and going on, for there not to be a supreme pump pic.twitter.com/5xpA3zmi7U

— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) December 17, 2023

Crypto Tony’s chart indicates that FLOKI is moving up from its current price of $0.000035 to $0.000044.

Additionally, another pseudonymous analyst MacroCRG believes that FLOKI will have intrinsic values and stand the test of time, stating that it is a true blue-chip meme coin in their opinion.

"There are only a few memecoins I think have intrinsic value and will stand the test of time. Besides the obvious $DOGE….Another one is $FLOKI has been stress tested and is battle hardened. It is a true blue chip memecoin IMO."

There are only a few memecoins I think have intrinsic value and will stand the test of time.Besides the obvious $DOGE….Another one is @RealFlokiInu.$FLOKI has been stress tested and is battle hardened.It is a true blue chip memecoin IMO. https://t.co/uCM3in6Myt

— CRG (@MacroCRG) December 17, 2023

Why It Matters: This rise in popularity for FLOKI comes as part of a new and aggressive campaign to position FLOKI and TokenFi strategically.

FLOKI has locked down an aggressive marketing campaign in Hong Kong. This campaign will introduce these coins to millions of Hongkongers during the Christmas and New Year period, positioning FLOKI and its sister token TokenFi (CRYPTO: TOKEN) as dominant players in Asia while also introducing these brands to millions of new people.

FLOKI AND TOKENFI TO DOMINATE HONG KONG IN AGGRESSIVE 2-MONTH MARKETING CAMPAIGNAs part of a new and aggressive campaign to strategically position #Floki and our sister project #TokenFi for dominance in what many believe will be one of crypto's most explosive bull runs yet,… pic.twitter.com/ENHJ1nqJj1

— FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) December 12, 2023

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggests that Shiba Inu is also showing signs of a breakout. If SHIB maintains the crucial support level at $0.0000103, the analyst believes the next stop for SHIB could be $0.0000140.

#ShibaInu is showing signs of breakout! If $SHIB maintains the crucial support level at $0.0000103, the next stop for #SHIB could be $0.0000140. pic.twitter.com/Aml4vtSeQK

— Ali (@ali_charts) December 16, 2023

Photo by BBbirdZ on Shutterstock

