Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Smashing All-Time Highs, Will Soar Over 27,000% And Reach $16

A cryptocurrency analyst on Thursday made a bold prediction regarding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), suggesting that it could experience an extraordinary surge of over 27,000% and potentially reach $16, breaking its all-time highs.

What Happened: The analyst, who goes by the username AMINSHEYBANI, shared a chart on TradingView along with the caption “Doge to the moon.” According to the chart, DOGE’s price could potentially find support at $0.058.

Once it surpasses this level, the analyst believes that there is potential for a remarkable rally of 27,500%, with the price of DOGE soaring to as high as $16 at its peak.

The total supply of DOGE is 141.48 billion and it reaches a value of $16, its total market cap would be $2.26 trillion.

To compare this with other cryptocurrencies, we can look at the market caps of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). As of now, the market cap of Bitcoin exceeds $564 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap is around $189 billion.

If DOGE were to reach a $2.26 trillion market cap, it would surpass both Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of market capitalization. However, it’s important to note that this is a highly unlikely scenario.

DOGE reached its all-time high of $0.7376 on May 8, 2021. This price increase amounted to a gain of more than 15,650% in just a matter of months. Shortly after reaching its all-time high, Dogecoin’s price experienced a significant drop. This drop was attributed in part to a “sell the news” response, which followed Elon Musk’s appearance on the popular Saturday Night Live TV show in the United States

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

Why It Matters: Just last week, Crypto analyst Ali indicated that Dogecoin is nearing the apex of a multi-year descending triangle formation.

Ali on Saturday said, "A weekly candlestick close above $0.0835 could trigger the beginning of a new DOGE bull run, potentially toward $1.”

The descending triangle formation consists of a horizontal support line and a downward-sloping resistance line, creating a triangular shape. Breakouts from this pattern are closely watched by crypto traders and analysts to determine the future direction of the asset.

Ali notes the $0.0482 support level “as any sign of weakness around this level could lead to a new yearly low."

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.058 up 1.31% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by milan2102 on Shutterstock

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.