Cryosite Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Cryosite Limited (AU:CTE) has released an update.

Cryosite Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 22, 2024, providing shareholders with the opportunity to discuss the company’s financial performance and governance. Shareholders can attend in person in Melbourne or submit proxies if unable to attend. The AGM will include discussions on financial reports and a chance for shareholders to engage with company auditors.

