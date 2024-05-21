Cryosite Addresses Oversight in Director’s Notice

Cryosite Limited (AU:CTE) has released an update.

Cryosite Limited has reported the late submission of an Initial Director’s Interest Notice for Mr. Scott Thomas due to an administrative oversight, an isolated incident which the company assures will not affect its compliance practices. Cryosite reaffirms its commitment to adhere to ASX Listing Rules, emphasizing that existing protocols are in place to prevent future lapses. Investors are kept informed as the company maintains transparency in its directorial affairs.

