Cryoport Signs Multi-Year Supply Chain Solutions Agreement With Monash IVF

October 12, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX), a freight company providing solutions to the pharma sector, announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Monash IVF Group Limited (MVF.AX) a fertility services provider in Australia.

The financial details of the transaction are not known.

The contract is for three years for supply chain solutions to Monash IVF.

"Monash IVF will utilize Cryoport's cryogenic logistics solutions and ISO-certified risk mitigation process for the delivery of patients' reproductive materials throughout Australia and internationally. Reproductive materials may be moved from one clinic to another due to costs, a patients' personal move, access to specific donor materials, for storage purposes and more," the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, Cryoport shares are trading at $12.21, down 2.86% on Nasdaq.

