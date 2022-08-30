Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors

Quite a few Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cryoport

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Lead Director, Richard Jay Berman, for US$117k worth of shares, at about US$43.05 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$36.02. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Cryoport Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Cryoport. Specifically, insiders ditched US$203k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.7% of Cryoport shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Cryoport Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Cryoport and we suggest you have a look.

