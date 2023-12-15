CryoPort (FRA:CKX) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 16.04

The average one-year price target for CryoPort (FRA:CKX) has been revised to 16.04 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 15.13 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.49 to a high of 21.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.10% from the latest reported closing price of 13.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in CryoPort. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKX is 0.11%, a decrease of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 61,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 7,915K shares representing 16.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,704K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 11.78% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 4,459K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,657K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 74.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 169.50% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,599K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,391K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.