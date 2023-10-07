CryoPort (FRA:CKX) Price Target Increased by 11.41% to 18.99

The average one-year price target for CryoPort (FRA:CKX) has been revised to 18.99 / share. This is an increase of 11.41% from the prior estimate of 17.05 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.85 to a high of 28.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.74% from the latest reported closing price of 11.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in CryoPort. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKX is 0.12%, a decrease of 28.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 60,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 7,704K shares representing 15.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,489K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 29.83% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 4,459K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,599K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,398K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 27.43% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,929K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.