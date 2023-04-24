CryoPort (FRA:CKX) Price Target Decreased by 11.85% to 27.22

The average one-year price target for CryoPort (FRA:CKX) has been revised to 27.22 / share. This is an decrease of 11.85% from the prior estimate of 30.89 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.45 to a high of 35.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.79% from the latest reported closing price of 19.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in CryoPort. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKX is 0.16%, a decrease of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 60,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 6,959K shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares, representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 0.97% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 4,125K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares, representing an increase of 24.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,720K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 39.37% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,485K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,015K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKX by 18.08% over the last quarter.

