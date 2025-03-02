CRYOPORT Earnings Preview: Recent $CYRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CRYOPORT ($CYRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $59,719,296 and earnings of -$0.30 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CYRX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CRYOPORT Insider Trading Activity

CRYOPORT insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 222,817 shares for an estimated $1,480,707 .

. RAMKUMAR MANDALAM sold 7,369 shares for an estimated $54,977

ROBERT J HARIRI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $16,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CRYOPORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of CRYOPORT stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.