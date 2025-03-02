CRYOPORT Earnings Preview: Recent $CYRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CRYOPORT ($CYRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $59,719,296 and earnings of -$0.30 per share.
CRYOPORT Insider Trading Activity
CRYOPORT insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 222,817 shares for an estimated $1,480,707.
- RAMKUMAR MANDALAM sold 7,369 shares for an estimated $54,977
- ROBERT J HARIRI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $16,200
CRYOPORT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of CRYOPORT stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,035,586 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,508,602
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,005,565 shares (+785.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,823,295
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 699,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,669,254
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 692,646 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,388,785
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 609,021 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,738,183
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 412,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,207,694
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 409,353 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,184,766
