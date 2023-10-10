Cryoport, Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult To Collaborate To Advance Cell And Gene Therapies

(RTTNews) - Cell and gene therapy company Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX), and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult or CGT Catapult, an organisation specializing in cell and gene therapies, announced Tuesday their new strategic partnership to support the advancement of cell and gene therapies.

The collaboration between the partners will commence operations in early 2024.

Through the collaboration, Cryoport Systems plans to establish its first global supply chain logistics centre in the U.K., a Good Manufacturing Practice or GMP-compliant facility located within the bioscience cluster in Stevenage, U.K., at the CGT Catapult's large-scale cell and gene therapy Stevenage Manufacturing Innovation Centre.

The partnership will provide access to Cryoport's integrated, end-to-end supply chain capabilities including risk mitigation services and logistics support to CGT Catapult collaborators, and the larger U.K. cell and gene therapy community.

