Cryoport Announces Strategic Partnership With Syneos Health

(RTTNews) - The provider of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Wednesday announced a new strategic partnership with integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization Syneos Health (SYNH).

The partnership is expected to support the advancement of cell and gene therapies, providing the industry's first fully integrated biopharmaceutical and supply chain solution.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Syneos Health as our two companies share a common vision for advancing standardized cell and gene therapies in the clinical trial arena. Syneos Health strategically integrates clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities."

