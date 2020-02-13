CryoLife Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - CryoLife Inc. (CRY) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $681,000 or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $776,000 or $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.8 million or $0.10 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.9 million or $0.05 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $69.7 million, reflecting growth of 3%, and 4% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The non-GAAP constant currency increase was driven by revenue growth from On-X, tissue processing, and JOTEC, excluding JOTEC OEM. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $70.82 million.

CryoLife expects constant currency revenue growth of between 6.3% and 8.5% for the full year of 2020 compared to 2019. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $292 million to $298 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share for 2020 are expected to be between $0.15 and $0.17. Analysts expect annual earnings of $0.38 per share.

