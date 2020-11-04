CryoLife Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - CryoLife Inc. (CRY) reported third-quarter net loss of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $134,000 or $0.01 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $4.9 million or $0.13 per share, compared to adjusted income of $2.5 million or $0.07 per share last year.

Total revenues for the third quarter were $65.1 million, down from $67.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.04 per share on revenues of $59.24 million.

Looking forward, the company said it is not issuing 2020 financial guidance at this time, due to continued uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

