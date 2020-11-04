Markets
CRY

CryoLife Q3 Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CryoLife Inc. (CRY) reported third-quarter net loss of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $134,000 or $0.01 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $4.9 million or $0.13 per share, compared to adjusted income of $2.5 million or $0.07 per share last year.

Total revenues for the third quarter were $65.1 million, down from $67.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.04 per share on revenues of $59.24 million.

Looking forward, the company said it is not issuing 2020 financial guidance at this time, due to continued uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular