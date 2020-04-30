Markets
CryoLife Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - CryoLife Inc. (CRY) reported first-quarter net loss of $6.67 million or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $297,000 or $0.01 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $2.97 million or $0.08 per share, compared to adjusted income of $1.53 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Total revenues for the first quarter were $66.43 million, down from $67.51 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share on revenues of $66.01 million.

