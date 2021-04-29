Markets
CryoLife Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - CryoLife Inc. (CRY) reported first-quarter loss of $3.1 million or $0.08 per share, compared to loss of $6.7 million or $0.18 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.4 million or $0.03 per share for the first quarter, compared to adjusted loss of $2.7 million or $0.07 per share last year.

Total revenues for the first quarter gained 7% to $71.1 million from $66.4 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.04 per share on revenues of $59.24 million.

Looking forward, the company said it is not issuing 2021 financial guidance at this time, due to continued uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

