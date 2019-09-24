CryoLife Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CryoLife, Inc. (Symbol: CRY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.79, changing hands as low as $28.32 per share. CryoLife, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRY's low point in its 52 week range is $23.99 per share, with $36.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.29.

