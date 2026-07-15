CRWV vs. MSFT: Which AI Cloud Stock Has More Growth Potential?

AI is increasingly gaining traction in the technology sector, creating enormous opportunities for companies that build the infrastructure powering next-generation AI models. While technology giants like Microsoft Corporation MSFT have emerged as leaders in AI through strategic investments and ecosystem expansion, newer players, such as CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV, are rapidly gaining attention by providing specialized cloud infrastructure purpose-built for AI workloads.

Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud AI market size is anticipated to go from $133.4 billion in 2026 to $780.6 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 23.8%. For investors, the question is becoming increasingly relevant: Should you invest in the AI giant with diversified earnings or the pure-play AI infrastructure company with explosive growth potential?

Here's a closer look at how CoreWeave and Microsoft compare.

The Case for MSFT Stock

Microsoft benefits from a diversified revenue stream across cloud computing, productivity software, enterprise services, gaming and other areas. Its leadership in Azure and extensive AI ecosystem position the company to take advantage of the growing adoption of enterprise AI. Additionally, Microsoft's high recurring software revenue, supported by subscription-based products, generates strong free cash flow and offers a stable foundation for long-term growth.

Microsoft continues to show strong financial results, with revenue and operating income growing at double-digit rates and operating margins reaching 46%. Cloud and AI remain the main growth drivers, with cloud revenue up 29% and AI’s annual recurring revenue more than doubling, backed by strong enterprise demand. The company is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, expanding global data center capacity, launching Maia AI accelerators and Cobalt CPUs, and enhancing deployment efficiency to meet increasing demand. Microsoft also strengthens its AI platform through Azure AI Foundry, first-party AI models and a unified data layer across Fabric, Foundry and Microsoft 365.

Customer adoption continues to grow rapidly, with Microsoft 365 Copilot exceeding 20 million paid seats. GitHub Copilot and Security Copilot are gaining momentum, and enterprise use of AI agents and real-time data is increasing. Management anticipates that AI will support sustained double-digit revenue and operating income growth, driven by a shift to a hybrid subscription and usage-based pricing model. To capitalize on this opportunity, Microsoft plans substantial investments in AI infrastructure, while using hardware innovation and operational efficiencies to sustain healthy long-term margins.



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However, Microsoft's Azure faces intense competition from rivals with significant resources and innovation. Rising capital spending raises worries about returns and financial stability, with CapEx hitting $31.9 billion in the third quarter and expected to be over $40 billion in the fourth quarter. The combination of high capital needs, lease obligations and large AI infrastructure costs suggests Microsoft has sacrificed some financial flexibility to fund growth and shareholder payouts. This financial vulnerability provides little room to handle economic or competitive challenges, increasing risks for shareholders.

The Case for CRWV Stock

CoreWeave has consistently reported triple-digit revenue growth as enterprise AI adoption accelerates. Demand for NVIDIA NVDA GPUs continues to exceed supply, allowing specialized providers like CoreWeave to maintain exceptionally high utilization rates. Long-term contracts with leading AI companies also provide significant revenue visibility. It became the first AI cloud provider to complete system-level validation of NVDA Vera Rubin NVL72, reaffirming its leadership in next-generation AI infrastructure. In January, NVIDIA increased its investment in CoreWeave to $2 billion.

CoreWeave continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with its backlog nearing $100 billion, active power exceeding 1 GW and more than 3.5 GW under contract. AI workloads are mainly shifting toward inference, driving customer diversification across top AI labs, hyperscalers and enterprises, while more than 10 customers have committed over $1 billion each. The company is quickly expanding its infrastructure and platform capabilities through new data centers, self-built sites, enhanced cloud services and cross-cloud solutions.

Its partnership with NVIDIA has been strengthened through software validation, while diversified suppliers and secured component procurement support future capacity growth. CoreWeave has also bolstered its financial position by raising significant debt and equity capital, reducing its cost of debt and reaffirming its revenue outlook. Management expects revenue to surpass $18 billion in 2026 and $30 billion in 2027, driven by strong demand, growing AI inference workloads and a long-term goal of more than 8 gigawatts of active power by 2030.



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Nonetheless, CoreWeave faces several risks, including its heavy reliance on continued AI infrastructure spending and substantial capital expenditure requirements to support rapid expansion. The company also has significant customer concentration, making it dependent on a relatively small number of large clients. In addition, CRWV’s stock is likely to remain highly volatile given its high-growth profile; while intensifying competition from hyperscalers and other cloud providers could pressure its growth and margins over time.

CRWV & MSFT’s Share Performance

Year to date, CRWV has surged 11.7% while MSFT is down 20.4%.



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Valuation Considerations

CoreWeave commands a premium valuation because investors expect years of extraordinary expansion. Microsoft trades at a premium relative to the broader market but remains supported by durable earnings, robust cash flow and a diversified business model.

In terms of Price/Book, CRWV shares are trading at 7.52X, marginally above MSFT’s 6.9X.



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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for CRWV & MSFT?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CoreWeave’s earnings for 2026 has been trimmed down 0.6% over the past 60 days.



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For MSFT, there has been zero revision.



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CRWV or MSFT: Which Stock Offers More Upside?

Both companies are well-positioned to benefit from the AI boom, but they target different types of investors.

If AI infrastructure demand continues to grow at today's rate, CoreWeave has significantly more room for expansion than Microsoft. The company operates with a much smaller revenue base, meaning each new customer and data center can boost growth. Microsoft offers a more balanced investment profile. Its AI initiatives are strengthening almost every existing business, while Azure continues to capture enterprise cloud demand. Even if AI spending slows down, Microsoft's software, cloud, productivity and security businesses provide steady earnings growth. For investors looking for maximum exposure to AI infrastructure growth, CoreWeave might offer greater upside potential over the next few years.

CRWV at present carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while MSFT has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank, CRWV seems to be a better pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.