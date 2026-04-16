CRWV Stock Rallies 45% in a Month: Should You Buy, Hold, or Fold?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV is essentially an AI cloud infrastructure provider, renting high-performance GPUs for training and inference workloads. With generative AI scaling rapidly, demand has surged, putting CRWV in the same structural growth wave as hyperscalers and AI enablers. In a month, its shares have climbed 44.5% compared with the Zacks Internet-Software Market’s rise of 2.4%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 Composite’s growth of 7.3% and 4.7% in the same period.



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The stock has also run past the tech stalwart Microsoft MSFT, which grew 2.9% during the period, while Nebius Group N.V. NBIS, another emerging AI infrastructure player and CRWV’s tough rival, has soared 43.4%. Microsoft designs and sells PCs, tablets, gaming consoles and other intelligent devices. Through Azure, it delivers cloud-based software, services and platforms. Like CRWV, Nebius focuses on providing GPU-powered AI cloud infrastructure and computing capacity to developers and enterprises, competing in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market.

CRWV currently trades at $118.69, with a 52-week high of $187. CRWV’s recent rally leaves investors weighing whether to chase momentum or wait for fundamentals to catch up. The decision is not straightforward, as the company balances strong AI-driven growth with notable execution risks.

Let’s break it down from a technical, fundamental and strategic perspective.

CRWV Leveraging Mega Deals for Growth

A key catalyst behind the recent rally has been its ability to secure multi-billion-dollar contracts with leading AI companies. Recently, Jane Street has committed about $6 billion to CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform, expanding its existing partnership. The deal provides access to next-generation compute across multiple facilities, including NVIDIA’s NVDA Vera Rubin technology, along with software and services to scale AI workloads. In addition, Jane Street is investing $1 billion in CoreWeave. These highlights Jane Street’s push to expand ML capabilities while leveraging CRWV’s high-performance infrastructure, customized solutions and integrated software platform.

CRWV has also signed a multi-year deal with Anthropic to support the latter’s Claude AI models, with compute coming online later this year. With this addition, nine of the top 10 AI model providers now use CoreWeave’s platform, underscoring strong demand for its infrastructure. A major highlight among these had been a $21 billion extended deal with Meta to supply AI cloud capacity through December 2032. This renewed partnership builds on their existing relationship and strengthens CoreWeave’s role in supporting Meta’s growing AI development and deployment efforts.

In January 2026, NVDA invested $2 billion in CoreWeave, nearly doubling its stake, to expand data centers with a capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030, reflecting confidence in AI demand and CoreWeave’s role in meeting it. In 2025, CoreWeave grew its base of $1 million-plus customers by nearly 150%, driven by long-term, expanding AI relationships. It is also unlocking new, higher-margin revenue streams by evolving its cloud platform and extending its proprietary stack to the broader NVIDIA ecosystem. The company ended the year with more than 850 MW of active capacity across 43 data centers, adding 260 MW in the fourth quarter alone. With total contracted capacity exceeding 3.1 GW, most expected online by 2027, CoreWeave has a strong pipeline to support future revenue growth.

CoreWeave is seeing strong backlog growth of $66.8 billion, along with increasing customer diversification and ongoing product innovation. To capitalize on solid contracted demand, management is ramping up investments and expects revenues of $12–$13 billion for 2026, with annualized run-rate revenue surpassing $30 billion by the end of 2027. CRWV expects wider adoption of its proprietary cloud stack to drive a growing stream of higher-margin revenue over time. By monetizing its platform both within its own data centers and externally through third-party licensing, the company is significantly expanding its total addressable market.

Weak Profitability & Financial Strain Pose Risks to CRWV

CoreWeave reported impressive fourth-quarter revenue growth of 110% year over year, driven by increased demand and strong execution strategies. However, losses widened significantly, missing expectations, and EPS was weaker than forecast, with operating income declining despite higher revenue. Adjusted operating income fell to $88 million from $121 million a year earlier, with a margin of 6%, reflecting higher-than-expected infrastructure investments. Adjusted net loss for the quarter expanded a substantial 690% year over year.

CRWV's debt has surged sharply due to extensive infrastructure expansion. Recently, it closed an $8.5 billion delayed draw term loan facility. Over the past 12 months, it secured approximately $28 billion in combined equity and debt financing. As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt was $14.7.7 million compared with $ 5. 5 million a year earlier. It expects 2026 CapEx of $30–$35 billion, more than doubling 2025 levels, which will likely pressurize near-term profits due to the timing gap between upfront costs and the gradual revenues from new capacity. Fourth-quarter interest expense jumped to $388 million from $149 million a year earlier, due to higher debt taken to fund CRWV' s infrastructure growth.



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Profitability concerns and margin pressure are likely to challenge CRWV' s near-term performance. The company expects margins to stay in the low single digits in the first quarter of 2026 and to improve gradually through the second and third quarters, with a return to low double digits not expected until the fourth quarter as capacity utilization and revenue catch up with its elevated costs. Additionally, management has highlighted ongoing supply-chain challenges and persistent demand-supply imbalances.

The aggressive capacity ramp is likely to pressure near-term profitability, as depreciation and lease costs begin immediately while revenue from new capacity scales gradually, creating a timing mismatch between costs and returns. CoreWeave is betting big on AI, but burning cash to do it. Customer concentration and cut-throat competition in the AI infrastructure market create key risks. A large portion of revenue comes from a few major clients. Also, big tech may build its own infrastructure, reducing reliance on CoreWeave.

CRWV Faces Unfavorable Estimate Revision Trend

CRWV’s estimates revisions are deteriorating dramatically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for 2026 has been revised south 9,200% over the past 60 days.



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Expensive Valuation

CRWV stock is not so cheap, as its Value Style Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 14.91X, higher than the Internet Software industry’s 4.89X.



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Final Verdict: Buy, Hold, or Fold CRWV Stock?

CRWV is a high-growth, high-risk AI play stock. CRWV appears best suited for aggressive investors willing to tolerate volatility and invest with a long-term horizon, given its strong AI-driven growth potential, large deal pipeline and early leadership in a fast-growing niche. For most investors, however, a hold stance seems more prudent, as robust revenue growth is offset by weak profitability and a valuation that looks stretched after the recent rally, limiting near-term upside without new catalysts.

With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRWV appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.