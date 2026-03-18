CRWV Stock Falls 15% in a Month: Should You Stay Invested or Exit Now?

The AI infrastructure race is intensifying, and CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV has firmly positioned itself as one of its most aggressive and fastest-growing challengers. However, its shares have crashed 15.5% in the past month, significantly underperforming the Zacks Internet-Software Market’s and the Zacks Computer & Technology’s declines of 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, as well as the S&P 500 Composite's fall of 1.9%.



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The stock has trailed its peers as well as tech heavyweights such as Microsoft MSFT and Nebius Group N.V. NBIS, both of which gained 0.2% and 8.1%, respectively, in a month. CRWV’s 15% decline reflects genuine concerns, including an unsustainable macroeconomic backdrop, an aggressive spending strategy and growing financial risks.

CRWV currently trades at $82.12, well beneath its 52-week high of $187. The recent decline in the stock has raised a critical question for investors. Is this just a temporary correction in a high-growth AI play, or an early warning sign of bigger structural risks?

Let’s break it down.

CRWV’s Weak Earnings Despite Strong Revenue

CoreWeave reported impressive fourth-quarter revenue growth of 110% year over year, driven by increased demand and strong execution strategies. However, losses widened significantly, missing expectations, and EPS came in weaker than forecast, with operating income declining despite higher revenue. Adjusted operating income fell to $88 million from $121 million a year earlier, with a margin of 6%, reflecting higher-than-expected infrastructure investments. Adjusted net loss for the quarter expanded a substantial 690% year over year.

CRWV’s growing importance among hyperscalers is particularly notable. Instead of competing directly, it is increasingly serving as a capacity and performance extension for large cloud providers. However, debt has surged sharply due to extensive infrastructure expansion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt was $14.7 million compared with $5.5 million a year earlier. Fourth-quarter interest expense jumped to $388 million from $149 million a year earlier, due to higher debt taken to fund CRWV’s infrastructure growth.

Profitability concerns and margin pressure are likely to challenge CRWV’s near-term performance. The company expects margins to stay in the low single digits in the first quarter of 2026 and to improve gradually through the second and third quarters, with a return to low double digits not expected until the fourth quarter as capacity utilization and revenue catch up with its elevated costs. Additionally, management has highlighted ongoing supply-chain challenges and persistent demand-supply imbalances.

CRWV’s Massive Capital Expenditure (Capex) Concerns

CoreWeave is backing its ambitions with significant capital — $2.6 billion raised via convertible senior notes and a $2.5 billion expanded credit facility. This financial flexibility is crucial for building data centers, securing GPUs and scaling global operations. This is extremely capital-intensive and raises concerns about future dilution or debt burden. Fourth-quarter CapEx rose to $8.2 billion ($14.9 billion for the year), exceeding expectations, while construction-in-progress surged to $9.4 billion, underscoring the company’s heavy spending and rising capital intensity.

CRWV expects 2026 CapEx of $30–$35 billion, more than double the 2025 levels, signaling a sharp rise in spending intensity. The aggressive capacity ramp is likely to pressure near-term profitability, as depreciation and lease costs begin immediately while revenue from new capacity scales gradually, creating a timing mismatch between costs and returns. CoreWeave is betting big on AI, but burning cash to do it. Furthermore, customer concentration and cut-throat competition in the AI infrastructure market create a key risk. A large portion of revenue comes from a few major clients. Also, big tech may build their own infrastructure, reducing reliance on CoreWeave.



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CoreWeave is seeing strong backlog growth of $66.8 billion, along with increasing customer diversification and ongoing product innovation. To capitalize on solid contracted demand, management is ramping up investments and expects revenues of $12–$13 billion for 2026, with annualized run-rate revenue surpassing $30 billion by the end of 2027. Backed by solid visibility into future cash flows and deepening partnerships, especially with NVIDIA NVDA, the company believes it is well-positioned to scale AI infrastructure and sustain growth momentum.

In January 2026, NVDA invested $2 billion into CoreWeave, nearly doubling its stake, to expand data centers aimed at 5 gigawatts of capacity by 2030, reflecting confidence in AI demand and CoreWeave’s role in meeting it. Recently, it announced an expansion of its purpose-built AI cloud platform at NVIDIA’s GTC, adding support for NVIDIA HGX B300 to deliver next-generation AI performance. The update also introduces enhanced Weights & Biases features aimed at simplifying reinforcement learning and agent development workflows.

CRWV Faces Unfavorable Estimate Revision Trend

CRWV’s estimates revisions are deteriorating dramatically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for 2026 has been revised south 4,700% over the past 60 days.



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Valuation Vulnerabilities

CRWV stock is not so cheap, as its Value Style Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 9.52X, higher than the Internet Software industry’s 4.3X.



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Final Verdict: So, Should You Avoid CRWV Stock?

As AI becomes the dominant workload, specialized providers with deep GPU expertise and infrastructure focus are gaining a decisive advantage. In that context, CoreWeave is not just capitalizing on the AI boom; it is helping build the foundation for it. Strong contracted demand, strategic partnerships, ongoing infrastructure expansion, advanced capabilities and a disciplined capital markets strategy support CRWV’s long-term growth tactics.

However, investors should remain cautious on CRWV, given several key risks. Profitability appears distant, while heavy debt and aggressive CapEx raise financial concerns. The stock is also exposed to cyclical swings in AI sentiment, along with customer concentration risks and potential execution challenges in scaling data center operations. Together, these factors make CRWV a high-risk, high-reward play rather than a safe investment. As a result, investors may be better off steering clear of the stock for now.

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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