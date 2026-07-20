CRWS vs. CULP: Which Consumer Products Stock Is the Better Buy?

Home furnishings companies continue to operate in an evolving market shaped by consumer spending patterns, housing activity and demand for home-related products. Against this backdrop, Crown Crafts, Inc. CRWS and Culp, Inc. CULP are two companies serving different segments of the broader home furnishings industry. CRWS designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile products, while CULP develops and markets mattress fabrics, upholstery fabrics and related products for the bedding, residential, commercial and hospitality furnishings markets.

While both companies operate within the home furnishings industry, they differ in their product focus, end markets and business models. Crown Crafts primarily concentrates on infant and juvenile products, whereas Culp supplies fabrics and related products to bedding and furniture manufacturers across multiple markets. These differences result in distinct growth opportunities, operating strategies and financial profiles, ultimately shaping each company's investment appeal. This raises an important question: which stock is better positioned for investors today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: CRWS vs. CULP

CRWS (up 4.9%) has underperformed CULP (up 22.5%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Crown Crafts has gained 3.4% against Culp’s loss of 15.3%.



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Meanwhile, CRWS is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) of 0.5X, below its median of 0.7X over the past five years. CULP’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 0.2X, in line with its last five-year median. CRWS and CULP both appear to be cheap compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector average of 2.6X.



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Factors Driving Crown Crafts Stock

Crown Crafts continues to strengthen its long-term growth prospects by investing in internal product development and expanding its portfolio of established brands. The relaunch of Manhattan Toy's iconic Groovy Girls line reflects CRWS' strategy of refreshing well-known brands to align with evolving consumer preferences while broadening its product offerings. Management also intends to build on the collection and introduce additional products, supporting future revenue opportunities.

The company is expanding its presence through a diversified retail and distribution strategy. Along with maintaining relationships with major retail partners, Crown Crafts is increasing its focus on specialty stores, e-commerce and international markets. Distributor consolidation has also helped strengthen its international business, while broader channel expansion is expected to enhance product visibility and create additional avenues for growth over time.

Crown Crafts remains focused on improving profitability through strategic pricing, a favorable product mix and disciplined cost management. The company is also streamlining operations to enhance efficiency while maintaining a healthy balance sheet through strong operating cash flow generation and lower debt levels. These initiatives have supported improved profitability and provided the financial flexibility to invest in future growth while continuing to return capital to shareholders through dividends.

Factors Aiding Culp Stock

Culp continues to strengthen its market position through product innovation and design capabilities across its bedding and upholstery businesses. The company is expanding higher-value offerings, particularly sewn mattress covers, while leveraging consumer trend research and collaboration across its design teams to develop differentiated products. These initiatives have helped CULP deepen relationships with key customers, gain market share in bedding and increase the value it delivers across multiple product categories.

Culp has completed a multi-year restructuring and business integration program aimed at creating a leaner and more agile organization. The company consolidated facilities, integrated its bedding and upholstery operations, streamlined manufacturing and optimized its sourcing model to improve efficiency and lower costs. These actions are already contributing to improved operating performance and position CULP to benefit from stronger operating leverage as industry demand recovers.

Culp has built a diversified manufacturing and sourcing network spanning the United States, Haiti, China, Vietnam and Turkey, reducing dependence on any single production location. By combining owned manufacturing with strategic sourcing partnerships, the company has enhanced supply chain resilience, improved flexibility in responding to tariffs and shifting trade dynamics, and strengthened its ability to balance cost efficiency with speed-to-market across its global customer base.

Choose CRWS Over CULP Now

Both Crown Crafts and Culp operate in the broader home furnishings market, but they offer distinct investment propositions. CRWS is focused on expanding its infant and juvenile products portfolio through product innovation, brand development and broader retail distribution, while maintaining disciplined cost management and a healthy financial position. These initiatives position the company to capitalize on improving consumer demand while continuing to generate shareholder value.

CULP, meanwhile, is executing a multi-year transformation centered on operational restructuring, product innovation and supply chain optimization. While these initiatives have begun to improve operating performance and strengthen its competitive position, Culp remains more exposed to cyclical demand in the bedding and furniture markets, making the pace of its recovery dependent on broader macroeconomic conditions.

From a valuation perspective, both stocks appear attractively priced relative to the broader sector, suggesting investors can gain exposure to the home furnishings market without paying a significant premium. However, Crown Crafts is trading below its historical valuation range, indicating greater potential for valuation expansion if it continues to execute on its growth and profitability initiatives. Culp's valuation, on the other hand, is largely in line with its historical average, suggesting that much of its near-term recovery prospects may already be reflected in the stock.

Given Crown Crafts' healthier financial profile, steady execution and greater scope for valuation re-rating, CRWS appears to be the better buy for investors at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.