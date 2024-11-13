CRWS Stock Down Following Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenue Up

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. CRWS have lost 1.3% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 29, 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s -0.3% change over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock moved -8.7% versus the S&P 500’s 2.6% change.

Crown Crafts reported net sales of $24.5 million for second-quarter fiscal 2025, a 1.4% increase from $24.1 million in the prior-year quarter. This gain was largely attributed to the acquisition of Baby Boom Consumer Products, which contributed $3.4 million in net sales.

However, the company’s legacy operations faced some setbacks, including the loss of a bib program at a major retailer, which partially offset the acquisition-driven growth. Net income was down 52.8%, reaching $0.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $1.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. This decline was influenced by acquisition-related costs totaling $0.8 million, which impacted earnings per share by approximately $0.06.

Sales of bedding and diaper bags were $11.9 million (up 22.7% year over year), while sales of bibs, toys and disposable products were $12.5 million (down 13.2% year over year).

Other Key Business Metrics

Gross profit for the quarter was 28.4% of net sales, an improvement from the 27.3% reported in second-quarter fiscal 2024. This increase was largely due to product mix adjustments but was offset somewhat by an increase in rent at the company’s Compton facility.

Marketing and administrative expenses rose from $4 million in second-quarter fiscal 2024 to $5.4 million in second-quarter fiscal 2025, representing 22.3% of net sales compared with16.7% in the previous year. This increase was primarily due to acquisition-related expenses but also reflected general cost increases.

Management Commentary

CEO Olivia Elliott highlighted the positive impact of the Baby Boom acquisition, noting it brought additional product offerings, such as diaper bags and licensed toddler bedding sets featuring popular characters like Bluey and Cocomelon. Crown Crafts aims to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities within Baby Boom and its existing subsidiaries, notably NoJo and Manhattan Toy.

Elliott emphasized that the acquisition positions Crown Crafts well in capturing demand in its core categories and capitalizing on holiday season sales. She also mentioned ongoing efforts to optimize their cost structure, including potential warehouse consolidations planned for fiscal 2026, which aim to reduce operational expenses.

CFO Craig Demarest emphasized the company's commitment to using cash flow to reduce debt incurred from the acquisition and indicated that the company’s financial position remains robust, with $2 million in cash.

Factors Influencing Performance

While the Baby Boom acquisition contributed positively to Crown Crafts’ revenues, the company’s legacy business experienced challenges due to reduced orders and inventory adjustments by retailers. Consumer demand remained weak overall, with significant sales declines for certain product lines.

Higher lease expenses and acquisition-related costs also impacted profitability. Nonetheless, the company expects consumer confidence to strengthen, supported by anticipated interest rate reductions and lower inflation, potentially enhancing purchasing power in upcoming quarters.

Guidance and Future Direction

The company did not provide specific financial guidance but indicated strategic objectives, including consolidating its warehouse footprint by fiscal 2026. Additionally, Crown Crafts plans to expand direct-to-consumer sales channels with new websites for its NoJo and Sassy brands, which are expected to launch before the holiday season.

Other Developments

During second-quarter fiscal 2025, Crown Crafts closed on the Baby Boom acquisition for a total purchase price of $18 million, or $16.4 million, after adjustments for working capital at closing. The acquisition was funded through an $8 million term loan and additional borrowings from the company’s expanded $40 million revolving credit line. This acquisition is expected to add $20 million in annual revenues, although full-year fiscal 2025 results will reflect only an eight-month contribution.

The company expects to leverage its cash flow to expedite debt repayment while continuing to focus on integrating Baby Boom into its existing operations. Additionally, Crown Crafts announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, consistent with its historical payouts.

