$CRWD stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRWD stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $256,189,529 of trading volume.

$CRWD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRWD:

$CRWD insiders have traded $CRWD stock on the open market 135 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 135 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMEER K GANDHI has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 62,500 shares for an estimated $24,076,857 .

. SHAWN HENRY (CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 46,227 shares for an estimated $16,715,754 .

. GEORGE KURTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 40,520 shares for an estimated $14,552,103 .

. GERHARD WATZINGER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $14,063,679 .

. BURT W. PODBERE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,746 shares for an estimated $8,862,012 .

. MICHAEL SENTONAS (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,344 shares for an estimated $8,728,615 .

. DENIS OLEARY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,530 shares for an estimated $6,359,008 .

. ANURAG SAHA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,358 shares for an estimated $3,041,454 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,935,050

$CRWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 914 institutional investors add shares of $CRWD stock to their portfolio, and 603 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRWD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRWD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 03/07.

on 03/07. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 10/15.

on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to on 10/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$CRWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRWD in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Positive" rating on 03/26/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/05/2025

$CRWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRWD recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $CRWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $415.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $431.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $425.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $405.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $415.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $395.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $390.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $425.0 on 03/05/2025

