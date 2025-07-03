$CRWD stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRWD stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $833,191,854 of trading volume.

$CRWD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRWD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CRWD stock page ):

$CRWD insiders have traded $CRWD stock on the open market 212 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 212 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KURTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 95,530 shares for an estimated $41,285,624 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 57,188 shares for an estimated $27,444,797 .

. GERHARD WATZINGER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 60,500 shares for an estimated $25,828,511 .

. SAMEER K GANDHI has made 0 purchases and 74 sales selling 62,500 shares for an estimated $25,650,948 .

. MICHAEL SENTONAS (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,070 shares for an estimated $22,213,335 .

. BURT W. PODBERE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 40,243 shares for an estimated $16,864,972 .

. SHAWN HENRY (CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 20,143 shares for an estimated $7,569,474 .

. DENIS OLEARY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,680 shares for an estimated $7,352,769 .

. ANURAG SAHA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 7,632 shares for an estimated $3,251,316 .

. JOHANNA FLOWER has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 2,974 shares for an estimated $1,078,019.

$CRWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 986 institutional investors add shares of $CRWD stock to their portfolio, and 690 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRWD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRWD stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 02/26, 02/18 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 03/07.

on 03/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$CRWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRWD in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Rosenblatt Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

$CRWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRWD recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $CRWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $475.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $500.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $480.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Trevor Walsh from JMP Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $431.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $425.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $405.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

