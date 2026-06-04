CRWD Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates on ARR Strength, AI Demand

CrowdStrike CRWD reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.10 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The bottom line increased 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s first-quarter revenues of $1,385.63 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 25.6% year over year.

CRWD’s Top-Line Details

Subscription revenues jumped 25.7% year over year to $1,320.85 million. Professional services revenues increased 23% year over year to $64.78 million.

CrowdStrike Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CrowdStrike price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CrowdStrike Quote

As of April 30, 2026, annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $5.51 billion, up 24% year over year. The company added $255.8 million to its net new ARR in the reported quarter.



As of April 30, 2026, CrowdStrike’s subscription customers, who adopted six or more cloud modules, represented 51% of total subscription customers. Customers that adopted seven or more cloud modules accounted for 35% of the total, while those with eight or more cloud modules represented 25%.

CrowdStrike’s Operating Details

CrowdStrike’s gross profit increased 27.1% to $1,089.8 million in the fiscal first quarter from $857.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP gross margin increased 100 basis points to 78.7%.



The non-GAAP subscription gross profit rose 27.1% year over year to $1.07 billion, while the gross margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 81%. The non-GAAP professional gross profit increased 29.5% to $21.2 million, while the gross margin expanded 160 bps to 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses jumped 12.1% year over year to $413.1 million. Non-GAAP research and development expenses climbed 25.3% year over year to $273.4 million. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased 12% year over year to $77.7 million.



Non-GAAP income from operations was $325.7 million, up from $201.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 530 basis points year over year to 24%.

CrowdStrike’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $4.55 billion.



In the fiscal first quarter, CrowdStrike generated operating and free cash flows of $590.9 million and $468.5 million, respectively.

CrowdStrike Offers Q2 and FY2027 Guidance

The company updates its fiscal second-quarter 2027 guidance, including total revenues of $1.43-$1.44 billion and ARR of $5.792-$5.794 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $1.16 to $1.17 per share.



The company also raised its fiscal 2027 net new ARR growth guidance by 520 basis points at the midpoint and updated its full-year guidance to include total revenues of $5.91-$5.95 billion and ARR of $6.53-$6.55 billion.



For fiscal 2027, Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $4.88 to $4.96 per share.

CrowdStrike’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Micron Technology MU, Sandisk Corporation SNDK and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. MU and SNDK each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while APH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have soared 278.3% in the year-to-date period. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 24.



Sandisk Corporation shares have returned 650% in the year-to-date period. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug.13.



Amphenol shares have gained 9.3% in the year-to-date period. The company is expected to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29.





Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.