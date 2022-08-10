CRWD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $196.98, changing hands as high as $201.74 per share. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $130 per share, with $298.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.28.

