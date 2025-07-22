CRWD Bets on Agentic AI Security: Will it Unlock Next Growth Phase?

CrowdStrike CRWD is strengthening its focus on agentic AI security as enterprises adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) technologies. These AI agents act autonomously and at machine speed, which creates unique security risks, all the while increasing the size, severity, and speed of cyber threats.



CrowdStrike aims to become a protector of autonomous AI agents, and to support its vision, it recently expanded its offerings through a deeper partnership with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). In July 2025, it launched falcon-mcp and AI Red Team Services in the AWS Marketplace.



Through falcon-mcp, CrowdStrike aims to deliver a standardized, open protocol that connects AI agents and large language model (LLM) applications to CrowdStrike’s Falcon telemetry. It allows enterprises to integrate AI workflows securely into their existing operations. The falcon-mcp provides users with plug-and-play access to Falcon data, where organizations can securely build agentic workflows and gain visibility into detections, incidents, threat intelligence, and behavioral analytics.



CrowdStrike’s AI Red Team Services provides organizations with security assessments to test and strengthen their GenAI systems. These services identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations aimed at preventing potential data breaches, offering actionable recommendations to strengthen both AI models and support the infrastructure that organizations rely on.



Charlotte AI is also key to CrowdStrike’s agentic AI security vision. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, CrowdStrike expanded Charlotte AI’s detection triage, which now enables Charlotte AI to deliver autonomous expert-level triage, reasoning and response at machine speed.



With enterprises accelerating AI adoption, these tools enable CrowdStrike to help customers build, deploy, and secure agentic AI workflows, positioning CrowdStrike as an essential layer of security for the AI-driven enterprise. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio is expected to continue driving its top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 20.9%.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Palo Alto Networks saw robust growth in its AI-driven XSIAM platform. The growth was driven by increased customer adoption of PANW’s advanced cybersecurity offerings, including its AI-driven XSIAM platform, which saw annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of more than 200% year over year.



Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted year-over-year growth of 24% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 40.8% year to date compared with the Security industry’s growth of 20.1%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 22.82X, way higher than the industry’s average of 14.33X.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 10.94%, while for fiscal 2027 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 34.68%. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

