US Markets

Cruz's U.S. Senate bill on Nord Stream 2 sanctions fails to pass

Contributors
Richard Cowan Reuters
Timothy Gardner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

A U.S. bill to slap sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz failed to get enough votes to pass on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. bill to slap sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz failed to get enough votes to pass on Thursday.

The tally stood at 53 in favor and 41 against, with the legislation needing 60 votes to pass. Voting was ongoing.

The bill had been expected to fail in the 50-50 Senate as Democrats on Wednesday introduced their own sweeping sanctions legislation on the pipeline to Germany that would bypass Ukraine, potentially undermining its struggles against Russia.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular